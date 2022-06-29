TweetDeck for Mac is going away, so it’s time to download Tweeten

TweetDeck for Mac will shut down in just two days on July 1st. I rely on the TweetDeck app for my job as a news writer here at The Verge — I live for my alerts about big news and like being able to scroll the infinity of my Twitter columns — and I was disappointed to hear TweetDeck was going away. But if you’re looking for a replacement, you should seriously check out Tweeten. I downloaded it up a day or two after Twitter announced TweetDeck was going away, and I haven’t looked back.

Tweeten is basically TweetDeck. Like Twitter’s official power user app, Tweeten lets you do things like tweet right from the client and make columns of all different kinds so that you can plug into the matrix. Seriously, just look at this Tweeten screenshot — if you’ve ever used TweetDeck before, I suspect this layout will look familiar:

But Tweeten has a few things I like better than the native TweetDeck app. Tweeten offers more ways to tweak the app to your liking in the settings menu. And I find Tweeten’s custom notifications to be far more powerful. You can like and retweet a tweet right from the notification, as well as set things like which corner of the screen they appear in and how long they stay visible.

I have a couple small issues with Tweeten. I think TweetDeck looks nicer, and I sometimes run into a bug where notifications appear in the middle of my screen after I plug my MacBook Air back into my monitor. But those issues haven’t stopped me from opening up Tweeten instead of TweetDeck every morning — I had actually forgotten TweetDeck was going away until my co-workers started talking about it in Slack this morning. Tweeten has even earned a permanent spot on my MacBook’s dock.

Tweeten is available as a free download for Mac and Windows, and you can get it as a Chrome extension as well. If you try Tweeten and still prefer TweetDeck, it will live on as an app on the web.