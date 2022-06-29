See’s third and final season has its sight set on war in new trailer

Just as sight is beginning to return to the world of Apple TV Plus’ See, the series is coming to an end with its upcoming third and final season.

Though Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and Queen Maghra (Hera Hilmar) were able to triumph over Baba’s brother Edo (Dave Bautista) in See’s second season finale, the war between the Trivantians and the monarchy ended with an ideological divide threatening to upend the new balance of power. After years of operating as witch hunters — killers of people like Baba and Maghra’s twin daughter Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) and son Kofun (Archie Madekwe) born with the ability to see — many of those loyal to the throne balk at Maghra’s decision to eradicate the practice.

Though some of the Queen’s new Royal Guard see the newborn sighted children as a people in need of their protection, the new trailer spotlights Baba Voss’ return to the battlefield to take on witchfinders still clinging to the old ways.

See’s third and final season begins airing on Apple TV Plus on August 26th.