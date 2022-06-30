Samsung’s gaming TV hub launches with Xbox, Stadia, and GeForce Now streaming

Samsung is launching its gaming hub for its 2022 smart TVs and monitors today. The hub brings together the best game streaming apps into a single location, with quick access to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, Twitch, and Microsoft’s new Xbox TV app. Even Amazon Luna will be available soon, neatly integrated into the Samsung Gaming Hub UI.

The gaming hub doesn’t act only as a launch point for cloud gaming, though. HDMI-connected video game consoles will feature inside the hub, alongside passthrough controller inputs so you can use a single controller instead of having to pair multiple ones. That means popular Bluetooth headsets and controllers will work across multiple apps, services, and devices through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

The biggest new addition to the gaming hub is Microsoft’s Xbox TV app. While Stadia, GeForce Now, and Twitch are available across a variety of TVs, the Xbox app is currently exclusive to the Samsung Gaming Hub and provides access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Fortnite is available to stream free of charge, but you’ll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play more than 100 games.

Alongside the gaming hub launch, Nvidia is also adding some games to its GeForce Now service. Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms, Disgaea 6 Complete, Card Shark, KartKraft, Hotline Miami, and NASCAR 21: Ignition are all available today.