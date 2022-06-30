Now Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app with live TV and DVR content is available on Apple TV

Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app replaced the old Xfinity TV setup in 2017, allowing cable TV subscribers (who haven’t cut the cord yet) to pull up live channels, DVR content, and on-demand video, and now it’s available in the App Store on Apple TV boxes. Comcast and Apple announced a deal last October to make this happen, as well as an Apple TV Plus app for Comcast’s X1 platform, which launched in March for compatible cable boxes, Xfinity Flex, and XClass Smart TVs. Other platforms with the Xfinity Stream app include Roku, Amazon Fire, LG smart TVs, and Samsung smart TVs.

Comcast senior VP of strategic development Michael DelCiello said in a statement that “With today’s launch of the Stream app on Apple TV, our customers now have a new device option for accessing their Xfinity TV subscription in the home, and they will be the first to enjoy a new, streamlined UI designed to make it easier to find something to watch – whether that means getting back to a favorite show or movie, or finding something new.” Whether or not that UI is streamlined enough is open for debate, and we’re always looking for a better way to binge-watch.

This is what Comcast says you need to be able to use the Xfinity Stream app:

To watch live or On Demand out-of-home: Xfinity TV service with any Internet connection. Note: Using a mobile wireless network may incur data charges. Check your wireless provider’s rate plan for details. To watch live TV or On Demand while connected to your in-home Xfinity network: Xfinity TV and Internet service. Note: Some content may only be available while connected to your in-home network. Learn more about Xfinity On Demand restrictions. To watch your completed cloud-based DVR recordings in or out of your home: Xfinity X1, Choice TV with Xfinity Flex, Xfinity Instant TV or Xfinity On Campus service, or a customer-owned TV Box as your primary outlet. Note: DVR customers with non-X1 TV Boxes do not have access to Cloud DVR service.

It’s almost hard to remember back to 2014 when rumors flew about Comcast and Apple talking about an internet TV service partnership, followed by rumors of a falling out that could’ve seen Apple launch a 25-channel bundle on its own. And we can’t even get into Tru2way and the open cable box dream that never was. Now, both have their own smart TV streaming boxes, offer subscription TV services over the internet, and are working together to promote them. Imagine that.

Disclosure: Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.