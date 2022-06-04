Google is bringing Gboard’s custom text stickers to more Android users

Google is expanding its custom text stickers to Android users who use the US-English version of its Gboard keyboard. Previously, only Google Pixel users had access to the feature, which lets you create and send personalized stickers by typing in your own text and choosing a premade design.

In addition to expanding custom stickers, Google is also introducing over 1,600 new Pride Month and summer-themed mashups to Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen. You can use the feature by simply typing in an emoji (or two) into a message, and then seeing what kind of mashups you can translate into stickers. The result is fun, and sometimes unconventional emoji combinations, like a soccer ball made out of watermelon.

Aside from Gboard, Google is rolling out new features to two of its accessibility-focused apps: Sound Amplifier and Lookout. Sound Amplifier, which is designed to amplify specific sounds for people who have hearing difficulties, is getting a redesigned user interface, improved background noise reduction, and “faster and more accurate” sound. For Lookout, an app built to help people who are visually impaired, Google is adding an offline mode, as well as a way for users to hear a description of an image from within “just about any” app or browser.

Lastly, Google will soon let you redeem all (or just some) of your Google Play Points while in a game or app. This should make it easier to redeem any earned points, as you’ll no longer have to go through the extra steps of converting your Play Points into a coupon before making a purchase. Google says it plans on rolling out the functionality “over the coming weeks.”