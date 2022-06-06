How to watch Apple’s WWDC22 keynote

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) has arrived. The free virtual conference is set to kick off on Monday, June 6th, with the developer keynote and end on Friday, June 10th.

The conference will include the latest news related to Apple software, bringing new updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Apple’s 2021 event saw new updates to FaceTime, including SharePlay, widgets on the homescreen in iPad OS 15, and the promise of talking to Siri without an internet connection.

This year, we’re expecting changes to notifications in iOS and possibly even some hardware news, including a new Mac Pro.

When does Apple’s WWDC keynote start?

The event keynote will stream Monday, June 6th, 2022, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.

Alongside the keynote, the event’s Platforms State of the Union will give you a more detailed look into the new technologies and will begin at 1PM PT / 4PM ET.

Where can I watch the WWDC keynote?

The WWDC keynote will be livestreaming on apple.com, Apple’s YouTube channel, the Apple Developer app, and your Apple TV app. Of course, we will also be embedding the keynote livestream above (with playback for those who can’t make it).

We here at The Verge will also be live blogging the keynote while watching it with you.

