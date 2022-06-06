 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live Activities is a new iOS 16 feature meant to improve notifications

The biggest change since iOS 12

By Umar Shakir
New Live Activities feature in iOS 16
Image: Apple

Apple has revealed the changes iOS 16 will make to notifications, its most significant update to the area since iOS 12 was released in 2018. That update allowed automatic grouping of app notifications, but now, with iOS 16, it’s getting even more organized.

There’s a completely redesigned Lock Screen, customizable with widgets that look just like Apple Watch complications. Notifications in the Lock Screen now roll in from the bottom and can be hidden on the bottom of the Lock Screen.

Notifications in iOS 16 appear like a carousel from the bottom of the Lock Screen.
The newest feature is called Live Activities, it can pin notifications that act like widgets such as live sports scores from the Apple TV app that remain on the Lock Screen. Live Activities comes with a new API for developers to take advantage and make new persistent experiences.

iPhone notifications have been, historically, a terribly managed system. With the new changes, Apple is finally catching up to Android in having a versatile way of managing notifications.

Developing… we’re adding more to this post, but you can follow along with our WWDC 2022 live blog to get the news even faster.

