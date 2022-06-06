All the biggest news from Netflix Geeked Week 2022

For a second year in a row, Netflix is dedicating an entire week to nerdy new announcements. Geeked Week has returned for 2022, and each day has a different theme. It starts with TV shows on Monday, before moving through film, animation, Stranger Things, and gaming. Basically, there’s going to be a lot to keep track of.

To save you some trouble, we’ll be updating this article daily with the most important and interesting announcements to make things easier to parse — so keep checking back for the latest trailers and reveals.

Tim Burton is back doing Tim Burton things with this Addams Family spinoff. The teased doesn’t show much of the show, but it does give the first proper glimpse at Jenna Ortega in the title role. The series is listed as “coming soon.”

Fans of Mike Flanagan’s brand of horror — which includes The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and, most recently, Midnight Mass — are in luck this Halloween. The showrunner’s next series, co-created with Leah Fong, looks to bring much of that same kind of terror when The Midnight Club hits Netflix on October 7th.

We still haven’t seen the show in action, but a new teaser for Netflix’s take on One Piece shows off some of the art and set design behind the upcoming live-action adaptation.

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a glimpse at Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series. But the newest trailer does offer something very important: a look at some terrifying undead dogs.

Finally, we have a proper look at the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved The Sandman. The new trailer is equal parts dark and dreamy, and also comes with a bit of news: the show will hit Netflix on August 5th.

A brief tease of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

The first teaser for the horror anthology doesn’t really show much of what you can expect, but it does detail some of the key names behind the project. While del Toro himself is the showrunner and executive producer, he’s managed to recruit some notable writers and directors from movies like Mandy, The Empty Man, and Splice. The easer, meanwhile, reveals some new cast members: Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci, and Charlyne Yi. The series doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected to debut this year.

An update on Sweet Tooth’s second season

The heartwarming post-apocalytpic adventure Sweet Tooth is coming back for a second season. And while we don’t have a proper trailer just yet, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video confirming that filming has wrapped up. Netflix says season 2 is “coming soon.”

The first teaser for season 3 of Locke and Key

Locke and Key took a darker turn for its second season, and based on the latest trailer, it appears that trend will continue in season 3. The generation-spanning story about magical keys looks like it will be deadlier than ever, and the new teaser also marks the return of a very important villain. Season 3 will mark the end of the series, and it debuts on August 10th.

A clip of Fate: The Winx Saga season 2

Ahead of its next season, Netflix has released a brief clip of Fate: The Winx Saga, focused on a new earth fairy character named Flora. Season 2 doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but Netflix says it’s “coming soon.”

A first look at season 2 of Warrior Nun

If you missed out on Warrior Nun when it debuted, this new trailer will show you A) why you need to catch up immediately and B) why you should be excited for season 2. There’s lots of dark magic and tense shootouts, plus, it appears that the titular warrior nun can now walk on water. Season 2 is expected to hit Netflix sometime this winter.

that's a wrap on Season 2 of SHADOW AND BONE



the cast recorded a special message to help tide us over #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/f5Eznl8nwD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

Filming has wrapped up on Shadow & Bone season 2

We don’t have a trailer for the second season of Shadow & Bone, but Netflix did confirm that production has wrapped, so we’ll likely hear more news — including a premiere date — very soon.

Manifest gets a trailer for season 4

Netflix picked up Manifest — one of a surprisingly large number of shows about disappearing planes — for a fourth season, and debuted a trailer for the series at Geeked Week. The streamer also revealed just how big the season will be: season 4 will be divided into two parts, each 10 episodes long, though we don’t have a premiere date yet.

All of Us Are Dead renewed for season 2

The first season of All of Us Are Dead did something pretty remarkable: it was a zombie story that felt fresh and interesting. So it’s great news to learn that a second season is in the works, though there aren’t any details yet, nor a release timeframe.

The first teaser for 1899

1899 is a mix of mystery and horror, and the first teaser reveals just what a tense combination that can be. The period piece stars Emily Beecham, and comes from the creators of the German sci-fi thriller Dark. No word yet on when it will debut on Netflix.

A quick look at The Umbrella Academy season 3

We’re not too far out from season 3 of The Umbrella Academy — it hits Netflix on June 22nd — but you can ease that wait with a brief clip of the show, starring a previously swanky hotel.