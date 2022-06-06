Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club is summoning something shady in its first teaser

All of the young people who check in to the Rotterdam Home hospice know that they aren’t long for this world, but in the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Midnight Club from Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, the prospect of dying isn’t what has everyone on edge. Because of their terminal illnesses, it’s easy for seven kids at the center of The Midnight Club to make a pact that the first of them to die will be sure to contact the others from beyond the veil and confirm suspicion that ghosts are real.

But when a member of the Midnight Club actually passes on, the sudden onset of inexplicable, otherworldly occurrences makes clear that the kids have been flirting with forces they don’t really understand — ones that might take the Midnight Club’s obsession with the great beyond as an invitation for haunting.

The Midnight Club stars Iman Benson, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, Williams Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Heather Langenkamp. The show hits Netflix on October 7th.