New One Piece teaser shows off how Netflix’s adaptation will bring Eiichiro Oda’s art to life

Though Netflix’s upcoming One Piece series is still shooting, co-showrunners Matt Owens and Steve Maeda, and actor Iñaki Godoy, joined this year’s Netflix Geeked Week to hype up their new show, and give fans a look at what they’ve been cooking up. While the trio didn’t have much to share in the way of fresh shots from the series itself, the new behind-the-scenes production video Netflix dropped made clear that its One Piece may be bringing a level of heat that the streamer’s other live-action anime adaptations have been lacking.

In the video, Owens and Maeda dig into how, because of the fantastical, heightened nature of the world Eiichiro Oda created with the original One Piece manga, they felt it was necessary that many of the show’s ship settings were literally built from the ground up. While you can immediately get a sense for what Netflix’s One Piece is going for from the show’s concept art, Owens insisted that it’s something wholly different to be able to actually walk across the decks of Miss Love Duck or The Going Merry.

“Because of the level of detail and attention that goes into all of these sets, they take a good amount of time,” Owens said. “Right now we’re building Arlong’s map room and it’s already been a couple of weeks, but it’s a big build because it’s a really important location.”

Along with the behind-the-scenes look, Netflix also announced that Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, Chioma Umeala are set to join the series. Production on Netflix’s One Piece is currently under way.