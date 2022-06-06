iOS 16 will let you edit and even unsend texts in Messages

During its WWDC 2022 event, Apple announced a bunch of new features on the way for its software platforms, including the ability to edit messages you’ve already sent in its Messages app. Apple software engineering senior VP Craig Federighi announced the changes while discussing iOS 16 updates, adding that users will be able to unsend messages, and mark threads unread to easily revisit them later, covering three of the most requested features from iMessage users.

Of course, you may not have as many typos to fix once the new features launch, since there’s a new Dictation experience that “lets you fluidly move between voice and touch.” The keyboard will stay open while you use voice dictation, and it supports emoji detection while you’re talking.

Another tweak will put a list of SharePlay-ready apps directly into FaceTime, so you can easily see which ones are available, while a button for the feature in Messages makes it easier to text back and forth while you watch together.