Apple’s tiny charger for the new MacBook Air has an extra USB-C port

Alongside a redesigned MacBook Air powered by the company’s new M2 processor, Apple also introduced a charger for the laptop with an unexpected perk: a spare USB-C port. The charger has two USB-C ports, giving you the freedom to charge another device alongside the laptop.

An unannounced dual-port 35-watt charger from the company was leaked back in April, so it’s likely that’s exactly the product we’re seeing today. The M2 MacBook Air starts at $1,199. But Apple is also selling the charger standalone for $59. It’ll be available in the US, Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand. The dual-port charger will come by default with the upgraded $1,499 MacBook Air SKU, but you’ll have to pay $20 extra if you want to have it included with the base model.

You can choose from a plethora of multi-port charging bricks these days, and they’re only growing smaller and more powerful. But it’s at least nice to see Apple evolving beyond the single-port brick that’s accompanied its Macs for years. Apple says there’s also a new 67-watt fast charger that can juice the 2022 MacBook Air up to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.