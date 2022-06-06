Apple adds new atrial fibrillation feature to watchOS 9

watchOS 9 includes a new feature that will let people with irregular heart rhythms track the amount of time they spend in atrial fibrillation, Apple announced today.

The Apple Watch heart rhythm monitor already runs in the background to flag any irregularities that could be signs of atrial fibrillation. Now, users will get a weekly alert about the amount of time they spend in atrial fibrillation. They can also look in the Health app to see a breakdown of how other factors like sleep and exercise might be interacting with the heart rhythm. Users will be able to share a readout of their atrial fibrillation history with their doctors.

The company got Food and Drug Administration clearance for an “Atrial Fibrillation History Feature” last week, which was first reported by My Healthy Apple.