You’ll soon be able to use an iPhone as a Mac webcam

Apple is planning to allow macOS users to use their iPhone camera as a webcam. The new Continuity Camera feature comes as part of macOS Ventura, an upcoming update to macOS. Apple envisions MacBook users clipping an iPhone to the top of their laptops and using the camera to improve video calls in FaceTime, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and more.

Continuity Camera simply takes the rear camera feed from your existing iPhone and converts it into a webcam that can be used in macOS apps. Continuity Camera even includes Center Stage and Portrait Mode support, so there are plenty of video modes for a variety of calls.

Apple will let you use your iPhone as a webcam with continuity #WWDC22 pic.twitter.com/pzGzfdcm06 — The Verge (@verge) June 6, 2022

Apple says it’s working with Belkin on stands that will be released later this year to make it easy to hold an iPhone in place above a MacBook’s display. You won’t need new hardware for this either, as existing devices will be supported through software updates. The new Continuity Camera feature will be available later this year.