Ted Lasso’s next season might be its last

Ted Lasso’s upcoming third season is being written as if it’s the final one, Brett Goldstein, who plays the foul-mouthed Roy Kent and writes for the show, told The Sunday Times (via Variety). “We are writing it like that,” he said. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.” (I’d wager that last part isn’t true.)

Ted Lasso is arguably Apple TV Plus’ biggest hit, but it hasn’t been clear when it might end. As Variety noted, Ted Lasso co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis has spoken about the story taking place over three seasons. “That three-season arc is one that I see, know, and understand,” he told Entertainment Weekly. It’s also unclear when this third season might debut, but it seems like it might arrive later than the past two seasons, which premiered in August and July, respectively.

Apple didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. While you’re waiting for Ted Lasso to return, I’d recommend the excellent Severance, though that’s an entirely different vibe. For something a bit more lighthearted, check out Mythic Quest, which has been renewed for a third and fourth season.