Your iPhone’s hidden photos are getting extra protection in iOS 16

Apple is adding a new feature to iOS 16 to make the Hidden and Recently Deleted albums in Photos much more private. Starting with iOS 16, those albums will now be locked by default, and you’ll be able to unlock them using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode, according to Apple’s iOS 16 features page.

In iOS 15, those albums are hard to find, but they they aren’t behind any protection. That means somebody who might have unwanted access to your phone can easily see what’s there if they know where to look — which somewhat defeats the purpose of the Hidden album in particular. With the change in iOS 16, people won’t be able to see photos in either album unless you unlock them. This new feature will also be available in iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, and all three software updates are set to be available this fall.

The Photos updates aren’t the only new privacy features in iOS 16. Apple also introduced Safety Check, which is intended to protect people in abusive relationships by letting them revoke access to information shared with others.