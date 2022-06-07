Apple’s macOS Ventura leaves trusty 2015 MacBook Pro behind

A new version of macOS means a new collection of Macs can no longer run Apple’s latest desktop operating system. Perhaps most notably, the new macOS Ventura update won’t be available for the 2015 MacBook Pro.

This laptop quickly became a fan-favorite model because it was one of the last to come with a traditional scissor switch keyboard before Apple ditched it in favor of its much derided butterfly keyboard. Thankfully, Apple has since brought back this traditional keyboard design, meaning there are some very good Apple Silicon-powered replacements available for anyone still holding on to the 2015 machine.

Here’s the complete list of Macs that Ventura is compatible with:

iMac (2017 and later)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac Mini (2018 and later)

Mac Studio (2022)

MacBook Pro (2017 and later)

MacBook Air (2018 and later)

MacBook (2017 and later)

Another notable change compared to the compatibility list for macOS Monterey is the end of major OS updates for Apple’s 2013 Mac Pro (aka the “Trashcan”). But given the age of the machine, not to mention its much derided design, I can’t imagine as many will be mourning its passing. With its Ventura update, Apple is no longer offering updates for any pre-2017 Macs, which means it’s offering up to five years of major macOS updates for these machines.

macOS Ventura is currently only available as a beta update for developers, but is due to launch as a pubic beta next month. Like previous major macOS updates, expect a full release this fall.