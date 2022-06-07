Day Shift’s new behind-the-scenes teaser promises one hell of a vampire-hunting ride

In Netflix’s upcoming action horror thriller Day Shift from director J.J. Perry, Jamie Foxx stars as Bud Jablonski, a father who provides for his family by living a dangerous double life. While his loved ones believe Bud spends his days working hard as a pool cleaner, in reality he’s one of many unionized vampire hunters who’ve committed their lives to exterminating the bloodsucking living dead.

For this year’s annual Geeked Week presentation of its upcoming projects, Netflix has just released a new behind-the-scenes look at Day Shift that teases a sizable chunk of the fast-paced action that Foxx, Perry, and producer Chad Stahelski have infused the film with. In the video, Stahelski describes how his previous working relationships with Perry on the John Wick franchise made signing onto Day Shift a no-brainer, and Perry added that the film’s conceit lends itself to a heightened level of action that he’s excited to show off.

Day Shift also stars Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey and C.S. Lee, and is slated to hit Netflix on August 12th.