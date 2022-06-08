Netflix is getting an animated Ghostbusters show from the minds behind Afterlife

The Ghostbusters cinematic universe is expanding once again — this time with an animated series.

Netflix announced today that it’s partnering with Sony for a new animated show based on the long-running spectral franchise. There aren’t any real details yet, but there’s reason to be excited: the project will be led by two of the key minds behind 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Both Jason Reitman (director and writer on Afterlife) and Gil Kenan (writer on Afterlife) will serve as executive producers on the animated series. No word yet on what the show will be about or when it might hit the streaming service.

The news comes as Netflix is in the midst of its now-annual Geeked Week event. So far, the company detailed quite a few new projects spanning film and television, including Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams series, the live-action adaptation of One Piece, and a long-awaited trailer for The Sandman. More animation-focused announcements are expected later today while Thursday will focus on Stranger Things and Friday will be all about video games.