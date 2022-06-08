Watch the first trailer for the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime

With all of the drama surrounding Cyberpunk 2077’s initial launch, it would be easy to forget that there’s another exciting project on the way: an anime spinoff from famed studio Trigger. (That’s the same team behind projects like Promare, Little Witch Academia, and Kill la Kill.) The Netflix series was first announced back in 2020, and now we finally have the first trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It’s hard to tell precisely what is going on in the one-minute-long clip, but it sure looks incredible.

If you’re curious about the actual premise, here it is:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in a technology- and body-modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Edgerunners features some all-star talent, including director Hiroyuki Imaishi, writers Masahiko Otsuka and Yoshiki Usa, character designer Hiroyuki Imaishi, and composer Akira Yamaoka. The show is expected to hit Netflix in September.