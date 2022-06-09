Xbox Cloud Gaming launches in Argentina and New Zealand

Microsoft is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to Argentina and New Zealand today. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to stream more than 100 games to phones, tablets, and PCs today, as well as Samsung TVs later this month thanks to a new Xbox TV app.

“We’ve continuously heard from gamers in Argentina and New Zealand that accessing Xbox Cloud Gaming is a priority and we’re thrilled to make it a reality,” says Catherine Gluckstein, vice president and head of product for Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Much like Xbox Cloud Gaming elsewhere, anyone will be able to use the service to play Fortnite free of charge, or you’ll need to be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member to access the more than 100 games available on the service.

This Xbox Cloud Gaming expansion comes months after Microsoft launched the service in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in 28 countries and is powered by custom Xbox Series X consoles. Microsoft is also bringing the service to Samsung’s 2022 smart TVs through a new Xbox TV app, and you can read more about that right here.