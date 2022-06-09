The Vivaldi browser launches a free built-in email client that integrates its Calendar and Feed Reader

Vivaldi has launched its own free built-in email client, Mail 1.0, with Vivaldi's Calendar and Feed Reader integrated.

Mail 1.0 also grants users the option to add multiple email accounts, including Google and existing calendar services. As a result, users should be able to organize their emails and manage schedules, to-do lists, feeds, and more without leaving their browser.

The new email client is similar to Gmail and Microsoft Outlook, with messages that are searchable and organized into multiple folders or views. Yet Vivaldi also offers a few slightly more unique ways to customize and manage emails, calendars, and feeds.

Each view, for example, comes with a search bar and toggle buttons that can display mailing lists, feeds, trash, and more. These are turned on by default, but you can turn them off. So, for instance, you can toggle off “Show Read” when you need to check out all the unread emails in a specific folder.

Meanwhile, your email, calendars, feeds, and more are available as a sidebar you can quickly check while surfing the web without leaving your page.

Users can additionally adjust the mail view layout in a variety of ways, including being able to change the three-panel vertical layout to a horizontal split view.

Similar to Google Calendar, you can additionally use Vivaldi’s Calendar locally or online. However, you can also create or edit events with Inline Event Editing. You can also add events while surfing the web without leaving the browser using a Quick Command.

There are also some features privacy enthusiasts might like, too, like the ability to watch YouTube videos inline in Vivaldi’s Feed Reader, which Vivaldi says could limit user tracking.

The new client is available on Mac, Windows, and Linux computers as a part of the latest version of the Vivaldi browser.

Existing Vivaldi users can start using the new feature by heading to “Settings” and then clicking “General.” After that, tap on “Productivity features” and then select “Enable Mail, Calendar and Feeds.”

New users, meanwhile, need to just download the browser and select the “Fully Loaded” layout to enable mail.