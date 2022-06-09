How to watch Summer Game Fest 2022

Summer Game Fest isn’t quite E3 — which was unceremoniously canceled earlier this year. But it’s become one of the year’s big game events, and it’s kicking off with a livestream this afternoon.

Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has tried to set expectations for the show this year, saying it won’t be filled with “megaton shocks” and will involve mostly known titles. “We’ve got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it definitely is a show that’s primarily focused on stuff that is announced,” he said in a Twitter Spaces session.

When does Summer Game Fest start?

Summer Game Fest’s livestream starts on Thursday, June 9th, at 11AM PT / 2PM ET.

The show will be immediately followed by Day of the Devs: SGF Edition, a separate showcase presented by Double Fine and iam8bit.

Where can I watch Summer Game Fest?

You can stream the show on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, or Facebook, and it’s embedded here as well.

What are we expecting?

Based on Keighley’s description, we’re expecting an early demo of The Callisto Protocol, a sci-fi horror game from the creators of the original Dead Space. He also said viewers would see a level playthrough from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is set to launch in October, and he confirmed appearances from Gotham Knights and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

Unofficially, there are also rumors of a new Hideo Kojima game — which might, based on a leak that Kojima Productions apparently asked a reporter to take down, be a horror title called Overdose. But given Keighley’s caution against expecting “megaton shocks,” it’s a long shot.