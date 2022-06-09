Dell transforms its XPS 13 2-in-1 into a tablet with a magnetic folio and stylus

Dell is totally overhauling its XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop today by revealing a new design that’s a tablet instead of a thin laptop with a reversible hinge. The 2022 model swaps the reversible hinge for an XPS Folio keyboard case, which is much like Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad. It magnetically connects to the XPS 13 2-in-1 and allows the device to transform into a laptop instead of a standalone tablet.

The magnetic XPS Folio will support three angles: 100 degrees, 112.5 degrees, and 125 degrees, and there’s even a magnetic stylus that attaches to the top of the device to charge. Dell has designed the XPS Stylus for both right- and left-handed usage, and it should run for around 50 days on a full charge. Both the folio and stylus will be sold separately.

This is also Dell’s first XPS to offer optional 5G connectivity alongside eSIM support. There will be two models available when the new XPS 13 2-in-1 launches later this summer. The standard Wi-Fi model comes with machined aluminum, while the 5G model has a Gorilla Glass 7 back to eliminate signal interference and a darker slate color.

Inside, Dell is making use of Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i5 and i7 processors. You’ll be able to pick between the i5-1230U (a 10-core CPU at up to 4.4GHz) or the i7-1250U (a 10-core CPU at up to 4.7GHz). There’s also the choice between 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1GB of PCIe 4 SSD storage.

Dell is using a 13-inch 3:2 (2880 x 1920) panel, that’s rated at 500 nits and supports DisplayHDR 400. The port selection is limited to just two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports that both support DisplayPort and Power Delivery. Dell is dropping the headphone jack and even the microSD card reader found on the previous XPS 13 2-in-1 models, but a USB-C to USB-A adapter ships in the box alongside a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter.

Dell doesn’t seem to be compromising on cameras, though. There’s a high-resolution 1080p front-facing webcam (5-megapixel) with Windows Hello support and a 4K webcam (11-megapixel) at the rear for capturing video and photos.

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will launch this summer, but Dell hasn’t announced an exact release date or pricing yet.