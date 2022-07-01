The Sims 4 High School Years expansion adds a Depop-created ‘virtual thrift store’

Later this month, clothing from the fashion marketplace Depop will be available in an expansion pack for The Sims 4 called High School Years (via Polygon). Depop describes itself as a “circular” and “community-powered” online resale site and app that allows users to buy and sell vintage clothing items, mostly at discounted rates.

The expansion pack will feature Sims characters experiencing “the rollercoaster of puberty,” complete with events like prom, school pranks, and the ability to cut class.

Teenage Sims now have a chance to become a fashion “Simfluencer” and earn Simoleons, the game’s in-app currency, using an app like Depop called Trendi. The Simfluencer will be able to purchase their items from an in-game thrift store named Thriftea and curate their own outfits to set trends.

The clothes featured in the game will be designed by real-life Depop sellers like Lapoze McTribouy (@judaku), Sha’an d’Anthes (@furrylittlepeach), and Selena Williams (@selenasshop), bringing in different styles inspired by their shops.

“The collaboration with Depop for The Sims 4 High School Years Expansion Pack has allowed us to bring in unique and creative looks that reflect today’s fashion trends and how Gen-Z shops and shares fashion, to offer players an authentic gameplay experience as they help their Sims make the most out of their teenage years,” said The Sims head of brand Julia Victor.

The Sims 4 High School Years will be available on Thursday, July 28th, via Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and EA Origin.