On today’s episode, Nilay, David, and Alex chat with Verge transportation editor Andrew Hawkins about a strangely busy week for EV news — from Tesla laying off 200 Autopilot employees to the first look at Hyundai’s new Ioniq 6. Then, the crew tries to answer why both startups and veteran car makers alike struggle to build a reliable EV.

Of course, we couldn’t talk about EVs without letting Nilay give his latest thoughts about electric trucks, but dear listener, you’ll have to wait until our next Friday show for his full thoughts on the Rivian R1T.

In the final segment, we focus on the gadget coverage we’re known for. We recognize the 10th anniversary of Google’s biggest hardware flop, Alex is excited about Arm’s Immortalis GPU, and we are finally starting to see some cool monitors coming out for WFH.

There’s a whole lot more in between all of that, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full show. We’ll be taking next week off for the holiday, but we’ll be back on July 13th with a new show. In the meantime, call us if you get lonely.