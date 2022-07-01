You can now play one of the internet’s most famous memes right on your Nintendo Switch. Zero Wing, which features the classic line “all your base are belong to us” during its introductory cutscene, is now available to play on the Sega Genesis app that’s accessible with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Nintendo seems to be well aware of the meme. In a video announcing the arrival of Zero Wing and three other games to the service, Nintendo leads with the space shooter and features many memorable quotes from its bad translation, including, of course, the “all your base” line. (Warning that the Zero Wing section in the video and the game itself has patches of intensely flickering lights, in case you’re sensitive to those like I am.)

Is this meme still relevant?

Now that I’m squarely in my 30s, I’m basically a dinosaur in internet years, so I have no idea if “all your base are belong to us” is in any way still relevant or is just something us old-timers can point to when reminiscing about days gone by. If you’re not familiar with the meme or you’re like me and want to feel nostalgic, Ars Technica wrote a nice piece about it last year, though that article reminded me that the meme is now more than 20 years old. Oof.

The update also adds Comix Zone, Mega Man: The Wily Wars (which is a compilation of multiple Mega Man games), and Target Earth.