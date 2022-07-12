Apple’s terrific AirPods Pro are on sale for their best price of the year so far

If you missed out on buying Apple’s AirPods Pro when they were on sale for $159 during Black Friday, you’ve got another chance at saving big thanks to Amazon’s excellent Prime Day deal. Regularly $249, you can buy the AirPods Pro — which we consider to be the best true wireless earbuds for iPhone owners — for just $169.99, a price that is only $10 shy of the all-time low we saw in November. It’s also the lowest price Amazon has offered this year on the outstanding noise-canceling earbuds, which come with a MagSafe-ready charging case, swappable silicon tips for a comfortable fit, and spatial audio support for a more immersive sound experience. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Of course, $169.99 isn’t exactly cheap. If you prefer a great a pair of true wireless earbuds that are a little more budget-friendly, Apple’s second-gen AirPods are also available for their best price to date. Instead of $129, you can buy them for just $89.99, which is about the same price we saw during Black Friday. These buds don’t offer noise cancellation, a wireless charging case, or spatial audio support, but they still offer excellent wireless performance and reliable battery life, not to mention seamless integration with iOS. Read our AirPods (second-gen) review.

