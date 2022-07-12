No matter what time of year it lands, Amazon Prime Day is always one of the best opportunities to buy Amazon’s own products. Now that Prime Day 2022 is upon us, last year’s excellent Kindle Paperwhite is selling for a new all-time low of $94.99. This is $45 below the usual starting price for the ad-supported model. If you’re in the market for a Kindle, this is maybe just the ideal model to get, and the perfect price to buy it for. Unless, of course, you prefer the ad-free version — which is discounted by $50 to $109.99. Though if you hate ads, embrace your inner child and consider the Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition for $104.99 ($55 off), which is also ad-free and includes a case plus a protection plan.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite may look a bit like its predecessor, but it features many quality of life improvements, including a larger 6.8-inch screen, adjustable color temperature for reading at night, and a USB-C port for charging. It’s also weather-resistant, ensuring you can take it outdoors, and its battery lasts months on a single charge. Read our review.

There are also a number of other great Kindle deals worthy of consideration, especially if you’re working with a tighter budget. The base Kindle may not have as large of a screen and lacks fancy waterproofing, but it’s still a very serviceable e-reader that is currently on sale in the ad-supported configuration for $44.99 ($45 off) or as an ad-free model for $59.99 ($50 off).

Lastly, if you’re a big reader and you want the best Kindle that Amazon has to offer right now, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is currently seeing the largest discount. It’s the same as the standard Paperwhite, but it’s got a huge (for e-books) 32GB of storage, an auto-adjusting backlight sensor, and Qi wireless charging. These niceties normally run $189.99, but the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is now available for $134.99 ($55 off).

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) $135

$190

29% off The premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers the same design and performance as the new base model but with more storage, an automatic light sensor, and Qi wireless charging. It’s also only available in an ad-free configuration. $135 at Amazon