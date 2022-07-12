Kirby’s rolling to your Switch this summer in Dream Buffet

Kirby’s getting yet another Switch game; this time, it’s a four-player competition to see who can gobble up the most strawberries. The trailer for Kirby’s Dream Buffet has Kirby and friends rolling across food-themed obstacle courses while shapeshifting into desserts, like a cupcake or chocolate bar, that grant him different powers.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet looks kind of like Super Monkey Ball, only Dream Buffet swaps bananas for strawberries and a plastic ball for, well... Kirby. As the four players consume more strawberries, they grow bigger to prepare for what Nintendo describes as a final “fruity fight atop a floating platform.”

At the end of the trailer, Kirby and his three blue, green, and yellow companions plop down on food scales to see who managed to eat the most. The largest and most rotund Kirby crushes the scale and takes away the winning ribbon, as Kirby’s other friends appear to watch in satisfaction (and one in complete horror) at what Kirby has accomplished.

Nintendo says the game’s arriving on the Switch this summer but hasn’t specified a date or pricing. The game will let you play with up to four friends locally or online.