Now that Nvidia’s RTX 30-series cards are easier to find, they come with more free games

The GPU shortage is over, and if you’re considering picking up one of Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards, the company is running a deal until August 1st that tosses in some Bethesda games for free.

Beginning Tuesday, if you buy “a select GeForce RTX 3080, 3080 Ti, 3090, 3090 Ti desktop, laptop, or GPU” from participating retailers, you’ll get Ghostwire: Tokyo, Doom Eternal, and the Doom Eternal: Year One Pass, which includes the game’s two Ancient Gods expansions, according to Nvidia.

The company seems to be a big fan of Doom Eternal. It offered a bundle last summer that included an RTX 3080 Ti, Doom Eternal, a $100 gift card to the Bethesda store, and some Doom Eternal gear — but this year’s deal applies to a larger number of cards and systems and includes the game’s expansions as well as Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The GPU shortage is also over enough that you can get the flagship RTX 3090 Ti for well below its MSRP. While Nvidia set the list price for the RTX 3090 Ti at $1,999, you can get it at Best Buy right now for $1,599. (Nvidia spokesperson Bryan Del Rizzo tells The Verge this is technically an “instant rebate” that will be available for a limited time.)

If you’re in the market for an AMD card, AMD is offering a multi-game bundle of its own right now. It includes Sniper Elite 5, the upcoming Saints Row reboot, and the recently delayed Forspoken with certain Radeon RX 6000-series cards.