Microsoft will sell you a $60 T-shirt with the Windows XP background

Microsoft is launching a new “Hardwear” clothing collection that includes a Windows XP T-shirt. If you’ve always wanted to wander the streets with the Windows XP bliss wallpaper strapped to your back, now is your time. The famous blue sky and green hill are emblazoned on a mustard or black tee, available for $60.

The nine-piece collection of T-shirts, hats, sweats, jackets, and pants is part of a collaboration between Supervsn founder Gavin Mathieu and Microsoft. It’s Microsoft’s first capsule collection of clothing and merchandise, and the software maker clearly wanted to create a trendy nerd vibe with its collaboration.

“The collection is reflective of the Normcore style, a lifestyle aesthetic that puts the focus on individuals and not on the clothing they wear,” explains Amanda O’Neal, director of multicultural and social communications at Microsoft. “Every piece is intentional, and there is meaning behind each item in Hardwear.”

The normcore range also includes an MS Paint T-shirt that mimics the original color palette of the app and a “Hardwear” hat with Microsoft’s 1990s logo colorings.

This isn’t Microsoft’s first experiment with clothing, though. Microsoft has been selling Xbox-branded clothing for years, and the company also sells a range of garments at its company store. Microsoft even started selling its ugly Windows sweaters in 2020, with MS Paint, Windows XP, Windows 95, and Minesweeper ones available previously.