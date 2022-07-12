The New York Times is fixing one of Wordle’s most annoying problems

The New York Times will soon let you link your Wordle stats to a NYT account, a change that should fix one of the most annoying aspects about the online puzzle game.

Right now, your Wordle stats don’t sync across browsers or devices, meaning that if you want to keep your streak going, you have to play the game on the same browser and the same device. With this upcoming change, though, your stats and streak will sync “across *all* the devices you play Wordle on,” the NYT said in a tweet from its Games account.

You’ll be able to link your Wordle stats to a free or existing NYT account, and the option will be available “soon.” (The option wasn’t live for me yet when I checked Tuesday’s puzzle in Chrome on my laptop and in Safari on my iPhone while logged in.) Once you link your stats, you can’t reverse the process.

If you don’t see the option to link your account on the device where you play Wordle every day, hold on tight! The feature is coming to you soon.



Once stats are linked to a New York Times account, this process cannot be reversed. Happy solving! — New York Times Games (@NYTGames) July 12, 2022

The New York Times bought Wordle in January from creator Josh Wardle for an “undisclosed price in the low seven figures.” While there were bumps carrying streaks over and some outcry to changed Wordle solutions, the purchase has seemingly been a good one for the NYT, which said the game brought in “tens of millions of new users.” That success is probably part of why Spotify just snapped up Heardle, a music-themed trivia game.