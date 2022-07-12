The Magic Leap 2 launches September 30th for $3,299

The Magic Leap 2 headset is launching on September 30th for a starting price of $3,299. The mixed reality device is a smaller and lighter successor to the 2018 Magic Leap, and among other improvements, it features a wider field of view — but also, as expected, a higher price.

Magic Leap has already distributed the Magic Leap 2 to a limited set of partners, including neurotech company SyncThink and other medical companies. In September, it will be available for general purchase in several markets, including the US (where it’s selling through retail partner Insight), Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Launches in Japan and Singapore are planned for the end of 2022.

The headset comes in three packages, mostly varying by software support and intended purpose. The $3,299 “Base” package includes the headset and a limited warranty. The $4,099 “Developer Pro” option adds development software tools and access to early software releases, but it’s limited to internal development — not full commercial deployment. The $4,999 “Enterprise” package includes quarterly software updates and tools to manage deploying the headsets across an organization.

All packages come with the Magic Leap 2 headset, the computer puck that powers it, and the simple remote-style controller. It’s the same basic format as the previous headset, which sold starting at $2,295, but it has been slimmed down and lightened from 316 grams to 260 grams. It’s got an expanded 70-degree field of view, which is still limited but is significantly less boxy than its predecessor. Many Magic Leap 2 specs were outlined in January — and Magic Leap has been talking about the device since 2019 — but you can now find the full hardware specifications on its product page.

Magic Leap is still emphasizing that the headset is for enterprise, not consumer, use. The company has expressed a willingness to reenter the consumer market in the future, but after gradually shifting focus between 2018 and 2020, there’s still no sign of that happening — which isn’t surprising. Even major consumer players like Apple and Meta have held off on revealing mass-market glasses just yet.