While there are all kinds of deals going on during these consecutive days of Amazon Prime Day, a particular standout one to us is Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds for $198 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s $81.99 off the regular $279.99 price for these excellent noise-canceling buds. If you’re a frequent reader of The Verge and Verge Deals, you may be familiar with these earbuds. We often track and flag when they go on notable sales, and that’s because they’re some of the best ones you can buy today — but this discount beats their usual best price by an additional $50.

The WF-1000XM4 come in black or silver, and you have your choice of the two colors at this Prime Day price. In addition to the fantastic sound quality, they feature the best noise cancellation around and excellent battery life. When earbuds hit those three categories so well, it becomes easy to see why these are some of the best and usually command a high price.

They also have some nice extras that other pricey earbuds sometimes forget, like a wireless charging case that’s nice and compact. And while they’re not quite as fitness-focused as other earbuds, they do carry an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance if you want to take them jogging. Just don’t let this deal run out on you before it’s gone or they sell out.