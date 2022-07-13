Major Optimum outage in New Jersey cuts off internet for more than 13,000 customers

More than 13,000 customers in New Jersey are currently affected by a major Optimum outage, according to the company’s outage map. Optimum, which offers internet, TV, and phone services, doesn’t specify which of its services are down, though the outages appear to be affecting all three for customers in the Parsippany-Troy Hills and Boonton areas.

The outage map doesn’t have an indication of when things might be fixed. The company’s @Optimum and @OptimumHelp Twitter accounts have asked frustrated customers who have tweeted to DM. The accounts haven’t given guidance about what might be going on, though @OptimumHelp says the company’s working with local utilities to get things back up. One individual, citing Optimum, says the outage was due to a car crashing into a utility pole.

As per optimum, This is the reason apparently.. https://t.co/wN1bRB5d3a — Kishor (@kisthak7) July 13, 2022

Representatives at Altice USA, which owns Optimum, didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.