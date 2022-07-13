Amazon is giving away Mass Effect and a bunch of other games for Prime Day

Amazon is giving away a whole bunch of free PC games for Prime members for Prime Day, so if you haven’t claimed them yet, you might want to check out what’s available before the shopping event concludes at the end of the day.

Perhaps the biggest game you can get is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a remastered version of the epic Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare that includes all three single-player titles and more than 40 DLC packs. If the Star Wars side of space is more your thing, Amazon is also offering Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando. And if racing games are more your speed, you might want to grab Grid Legends and Need for Speed Heat.

There’s also a big list of smaller games that you can claim as well — here are the rest of the games that are available.

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

HUE

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Prime Day isn’t just about free video games — Amazon is offering a deluge of other deals as well. We’ve been tracking some on our (now finished) live blog, but you can also check out our dedicated Prime Day 2022 hub to see other standout deals.