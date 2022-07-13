Amazon is giving away Mass Effect and a bunch of other games for Prime Day

Amazon is giving away a whole bunch of free PC games for Prime members for Prime Day, so if you haven’t claimed them yet, you might want to check out what’s available before the shopping event concludes at the end of the day.
Perhaps the biggest game you can get is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a remastered version of the epic Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare that includes all three single-player titles and more than 40 DLC packs. If the Star Wars side of space is more your thing, Amazon is also offering Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars Republic Commando. And if racing games are more your speed, you might want to grab Grid Legends and Need for Speed Heat.
There’s also a big list of smaller games that you can claim as well — here are the rest of the games that are available.
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- HUE
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip — 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
Prime Day isn’t just about free video games — Amazon is offering a deluge of other deals as well. We’ve been tracking some on our (now finished) live blog, but you can also check out our dedicated Prime Day 2022 hub to see other standout deals.
