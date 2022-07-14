Netflix is bringing back its Tudum event in September

Netflix’s “global fan event” is returning for a second-straight year. The streaming service announced that Tudum — not to be confused with Netflix’s troubled fan site of the same name — will be streaming on YouTube on September 24th. There aren’t many details yet, but Netflix says the event will cover more than 100 movies and series. And the day will be divided by region: things will kick off with news from Korea, followed by India, the US, Europe, and Latin America, before closing out with Japan.

At last year’s Tudum, Netflix showed off some of its biggest series, including Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and The Witcher, while also revealing first looks at the likes of The Sandman and Cowboy Bebop. Outside of Tudum, Netflix also has its Geeked Week event; earlier this year, the company detailed a huge slate of programming ranging from the first teaser for Tim Burton’s Wednesday to a number of notable indie games.