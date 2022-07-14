Twitter is down in a major outage

Twitter is down and experiencing a major outage. Issues started with the service at around 8:05AM ET, with many users reporting “over capacity” error messages, and even errors saying “this page is down.” The issues are affecting Twitter web, mobile, and even the company’s TweetDeck app.

Downdetector has thousands of reports of issues with Twitter, but Twitter’s own status page claims “all systems operational.” While the main Twitter.com domain loads, it’s not possible to log into the service or access tweets right now.

This is the first major Twitter outage since a series of problems for the social network in February. Twitter was down twice in a week in February, with users unable to access the service in parts of the US due to a “technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting.”

These latest Twitter service issues come just days after the social network filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, the world’s richest man. Musk is trying to exit a $44 billion acquisition deal based on claims Twitter has failed to satisfy requests for information on bot and spam activity on the platform.