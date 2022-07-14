BTS is coming to Disney Plus

BTS fans have quite a lot of content to look out for on Disney Plus. The streaming service has announced a collaboration with Hybe, BTS’s label, to bring what Disney describes as “five major content titles” to the platform. At least three of those titles are confirmed to feature BTS in some form.

The two exclusive projects include BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage — LA, a 4K film of the band’s live performance at Sofi Stadium last November, and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, a docuseries about the band that’s said to feature “unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years.”

Also coming to Disney Plus is In The Soop: Friendcation, a travel reality show starring BTS member V and other entertainers, including Parasite’s Choi Wooshik, with whom the singer is famously close. The program will showcase the group “venturing on a surprise trip and enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities,” per Disney. The title appears to be a spinoff of BTS In the Soop, a two-season reality show that followed BTS on remote vacations. (“Soop” is a play on 숲, the Korean word for “forest.”)

Disney Plus has been steadily building its slate of Korean content over the past year, counting titles like Snowdrop among its most viewed content in Asia-Pacific markets. The company has stated that it hopes to greenlight “over 50 APAC Originals” by 2023.