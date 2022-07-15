Lego is releasing an incredible set based on The Office

Lego’s latest crossover set is one based on none other than the hit sitcom The Office. If you’re a fan of the show — and I know there are a lot of you out there — you’ll want to get out your magnifying glass because the set is chock-full of callbacks to some of the most iconic things from The Office.

The set’s layout is a remarkably detailed replica featuring some of the most-seen places inside the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company offices, including the reception desk, Jim and Dwight’s desks, Michael Scott’s office, and the conference room.

But look a little bit closer — seriously, that’s a 5K image you can download or tap and zoom into above — and you’ll just keep finding details lovingly recreated in Lego form. Michael Scott’s “World’s Best Boss” mug? It’s there. Dwight’s stapler in jello? Yup. Is Stanley snacking on a pretzel? He sure is. That painting above the chair in the foyer? Looks like a Lego version of Pam’s watercolor painting of the office. Kevin has even spilled his chili on the floor.

The 1,164-piece set — which measures over 3 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 10 inches deep — also features 15 minifigures of some of the most well-known officemates from the show. You can see the whole group in the picture below. (Though I do wish Erin, who was a key character in later seasons, had been included as well.)

Just feast your eyes on these photos of the set from Lego. The level of detail is delightful. And there will even be extra stickers and accessories included. “We didn’t want to hold back on references,” Lego’s Chris Perron said in a statement.

The set became a reality after getting 10,000 votes through the Lego Ideas program. The original submitter, Jaijai Lewis, has been working on the project since 2014. It will be available for preorder Friday exclusively on Walmart’s website in the US and Canada and at Lego.com internationally ahead of an October 1st release. (You’ll be able to buy it in-store at Walmart as well when it’s officially on sale.) It’s not cheap at $119.99, but for an Office superfan, it might be worth every Schrute Buck.