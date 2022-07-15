Watch the latest trailer for Suzume from the director behind Your Name

Suzume, the next film from director Makoto Shinkai, is only a few months away from theatrical release — and now we finally have a better idea of what to expect from the mysterious project. The movie’s latest trailer has all the bittersweet vibes you’d expect from the director of Your Name and Weathering With You, along with some offbeat additions like an adorable cat with its own Twitter feed and a sentient chair that loves to run. The trailer also introduces Nanoka Hara in the title role, as well as the film’s main theme song. (If you don’t speak Japanese, you can turn on closed captions in the trailer above to see the lyrics.)

If you’re curious about what the actual story is, here’s the basic description:

17-year-old Suzume’s journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, “I’m looking for a door.” What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly drawn by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob… Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. The stars The sunset The morning sky Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky— Guided by these mysterious doors, Suzume’s journey to close doors is about to begin.

Aside from the trailer, there’s also some news on when the rest of the world can see Suzume. The movie is coming to Japanese theaters on November 11th, but it’ll be distributed by Crunchyroll in North America, with an expected global release in early 2023.