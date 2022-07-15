Bungie is now officially part of Sony

Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, is now officially a part of Sony. The PlayStation maker had announced its intent to acquire the gaming studio in January, and now, that acquisition is complete. At the initial announcement, Sony said (pdf) the deal was worth $3.6 billion, but in an SEC filing on Friday, it said the deal was worth “approximately” $3.7 billion.

The agreement to acquire Bungie has closed. So now we can officially say… welcome to the PlayStation family, @Bungie! pic.twitter.com/x5jVmelaxl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 15, 2022

Though it’s now under the Sony umbrella, Bungie will “continue to independently publish and creatively develop our games,” Bungie CEO Pete Parsons said in a blog post from the original announcement of the acquisition. And future games in development won’t be PlayStation exclusives, Bungie’s Joe Blackburn and Justin Truman said.

But Sony does plan to lean on Bungie for its “world-class expertise in multi-platform development and live game services,” which “will help us deliver on our vision of expanding PlayStation to hundreds of millions of gamers,” Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said in January. Sony views live service games as a critical part of PlayStation’s future, as it plans to launch more than 10 new live service games by March 2026.

With Bungie now officially part of Sony and Take-Two completing its acquisition of Zynga in May, now we have to wait for Microsoft to wrap up its massive $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard. It might be a little while until that’s completed, though; Microsoft expects the deal to close sometime in its fiscal year 2023, which began this month and runs through June 2023.

Correction July 15th, 2:00PM ET: Although Sony initially announced that the deal was worth $3.6 billion, in an SEC filing on Friday, it said it was worth “approximately” $3.7 billion.