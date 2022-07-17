Hyundai N’s ‘rolling labs’ imagine performance EVs that aren’t so boring

Hyundai’s attempting to keep car culture alive with its two performance-focused electric vehicle (EV) concepts it calls “rolling labs.” The RN22e features a modified Ioniq 6 body, and the N Vision 74 is modeled after the never-released 1974 Pony Coupe concept — but both feature a refreshing sporty design that doesn’t look like some sort of futuristic pod (or, well... this thing).

The two concepts come from Hyundai’s “N” sub-brand, which focuses on high-performance vehicles. The N Vision 74 is the most striking of the two, and features a design that draws elements from the 2025 Hyundai N Vision Gran Turismo and the 1974 Pony Coupe concept that was originally designed by the iconic Giorgetto Giugiaro — the same man who went on to make the DMC DeLorean.

But this iteration swaps the gas-powered engine for a hybrid hydrogen fuel cell system capable of pushing the car over 250 kph (155mph). There’s also the 62.4 kWh battery with 800V fast charging capabilities, as well as an over 372-mile driving range.

Grid View The N Vision 74 concept. Image: Hyundai

The N Vision 74 concept. Image: Hyundai

The RN22e concept. Image: Hyundai

The RN22e concept. Image: Hyundai

This isn’t Hyundai’s first attempt at creating an EV modeled after the Pony, though. In 2019, Hyundai showed off a 45 EV concept that’s supposed to pay homage to the classic car (but doesn’t really do it justice in my opinion). Hyundai later converted a 70s-era Pony hatchback into an EV and equipped it with a bunch of cool retro-meets-modern elements.

The RN22e isn’t as flashy as the N Vision 74, but it’s still pretty sleek. It utilizes the same aerodynamic streamliner design as the Ioniq 6 that the company just introduced last week, which allows for more efficient performance. According to Hyundai, the RN22e has a 77.4kWh battery with 400 or 800V fast multi-charging capability, as well as a maximum speed of over 250kph (155mph). And if you want to indulge in what Hyundai describes as an “emotional driving experience,” you can take advantage of the RN22e’s N Sound Plus feature that generates fake engine sounds as you drive.

Hyundai has been pushing out some impressive concept cars lately, like this badass EV restomod. We don’t know if any of these concepts will ever make it out of the factory door, but at least we do know that Hyundai N’s releasing its first EV, the Ioniq 5 N, in 2023.