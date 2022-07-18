Apple Arcade will be losing 15 games soon

Apple Arcade, Apple’s $5 per month subscription service for games, will be losing 15 titles sometime soon. As reported by TouchArcade, there’s a new section at the bottom of the Arcade tab in the App Store titled “Leaving Arcade Soon,” and it lists the games that will be removed.

When I checked the new section on my iPhone, there was no specific indication as to when the games will be gone (beyond “soon”). Games have left Apple Arcade before, according to TouchArcade, but this is apparently the first time Apple has spelled out which titles will be going away. Apple didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

As of this writing, here’s the list of games that will be leaving:

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner

Cardpocalypse

Dead End Job

Don’t Bug Me!

Dread Nautical

EarthNight

Explottens

Lifeslide

Over the Alps

Projection: First Light

Spelldrifter

Spidersaurs

Towaga: Among Shadows

Various Daylife

Apple Arcade is a pretty good deal: for that $5 monthly fee, you get access to more than 200 games with no ads or in-app purchases, and the catalog includes some big titles like Hironobu Sakaguchi’s Fantasian as well as Apple Arcade versions of App Store classics like Jetpack Joyride and Tiny Wings. But Apple is now communicating that a chunk of the library will be disappearing, and while we don’t know if or when more games will be removed in the future, it seems possible that we might have to prepare for more regular departures, similar to services like Xbox Game Pass.

If you’ve been wanting to check out the titles that are going away, you might want to start playing them sooner than later.