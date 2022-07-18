Sony is investing even more into esports

Sony is acquiring the esports tournament platform Repeat.gg, marking the PlayStation maker’s latest investment into esports. Repeat.gg has put on more than 100,000 tournaments with over 2.3 million participants, reports GamesIndustry.biz, featuring popular games like Fortnite, League of Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

“Together with the talented Repeat.gg team, we’re excited to explore more ways for players to engage in competitive gaming and expand the breadth of our esports offerings,” Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Steven Roberts said to GamesIndustry.biz. “This is just the start of our journey and we look forward to sharing more updates with our community in the future.”

Because of the acquisition, Repeat.gg will have access to “more resources, game titles and technology,” the team wrote in its blog post about the acquisition. And the platform will continue to support PC, mobile, and other consoles “alongside PlayStation.”

Sony is also a part owner of Evo

The Repeat.gg acquisition follows Sony’s purchase of the prestigious esports tournament Evo in partnership with RTS last year. (The first in-person Evo since 2019 will be taking place in August.) The company also already hosts its own tournaments through the PlayStation Tournaments platform, and as Sony expands into live service games in a big way, it seems as if the company is looking to find more ways to bring players together for competitions.

Monday’s acquisition is also just the latest in a string of recent deals. Sony officially closed its acquisitions of Destiny developer Bungie and Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios last week, and in May 2021, it announced a major partnership with Discord.