The Powerpuff Girls are being rebooted for the third time

While the world may never get a chance to see The CW’s ill-fated live-action Powerpuff Girls series that nobody was really hot on, Townsville’s greatest superheroes are making their way back to the small screen once again in a new project from their original creator.

Deadline reports that animation heavyweight Craig McCracken is partnering with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe to produce and direct new rebooted versions of The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, two of McCracken’s animated series that defined Cartoon Network throughout the ‘90s and early ‘00s. While the new Powerpuff Girls will once again tell the story of a group of superpowered sisters who regularly save the city of Townsville, the new Foster’s project is reportedly aimed at a younger audience and will feature a group of preschool-aged imaginary friends.

In a statement about the new shows, Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register expressed his excitement at McCracken’s return to the studio after leaving in 2009 to develop projects like Netflix’s Kid Cosmic.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” said Register. “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

Currently, no casting or date has been announced for either series.