Apple reportedly wants to slow down hiring in 2023

Apple is planning to slow hiring in 2023, according to Bloomberg, making it the latest big tech company to shift its hiring plans.

The changes won’t affect every team, Bloomberg reports, but some groups won’t see increased staff next year and some positions won’t be backfilled. Apple is also still prepping to launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset in 2023. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many tech companies have adjusted hiring in recent weeks. Google CEO Sundar Pichai informed staff about a hiring slowdown. Meta’s chief product officer warned employees of “serious times” and has issued a hiring freeze for certain roles. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi vowed to be “hardcore about costs” in a memo. And Bloomberg reported in April that Apple slowed Genius hiring at some of its retail stores.

Many companies have also been affected by layoffs. Just today, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud announced that the company would be laying off 6 percent of its staff even though it had already slowed down hiring. Tesla, Substack, Netflix, and Twitter have had to do layoffs recently, too.