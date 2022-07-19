Tekken will try to make the jump to TV with a new Netflix series on August 18th

Back in March, Netflix announced its Tekken TV show, and now we have a full trailer as well as a release date: August 18th. Dubbed Tekken: Bloodline, this anime adaptation follows the story of the King of Iron Fist Tournament from the perspective of Jin Kazama, as he’s trained by his grandfather Heihachi Mishima on a quest for revenge.

It wasn’t the most original storyline when the games debuted in the ‘90s, but with a supernatural Ogre, corporate power battles, and genetic traits that promise incredible powers, there’s enough to make something more watchable than the movie released in 2010, which had a zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s how Netflix summarizes its new show:

“Power is everything.” Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

The teaser trailer and this one showed off a string of familiar characters, with Hwoarang, Nina Williams, and Julia Chang all appearing in this one. As Polygon points out, the series takes many of its cues from Tekken 3, and it seems possible this could be a version of the story that actually satisfies longtime fans.