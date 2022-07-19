The Xbox Series X is available at multiple retailers right now

Having a single retailer restock the Xbox Series X is rare enough, but you can currently find the rarefied console at a trio of retailers while supplies last. Anyone still trying to get their hands on Microsoft’s monolithic console can pick one up at Best Buy, Microsoft, or Walmart for the standard retail price of $499.99.

Amazon is also still offering its invite program for anyone that’s willing to wait. In addition to the standalone 1TB console, all of the retailers mentioned here are offering bundles that include games, peripherals, or Xbox Game Pass subscriptions with your purchase. Microsoft, for example, lets you bundle an additional controller with your order for a $10 discount, while Best Buy has a package that includes a second controller, a three-month Game Pass subscription, and a copy of Halo Infinite for $640.96, knocking $24 off the combined price of this bundle.

We’re not sure if this means that the scarcity of the Xbox Series X is coming to an end, but availability certainly seems to be improving across the board. We’ll keep an eye on stocks and keep you posted if anything runs dry, but for now, we’d suggest grabbing a console while you can.

Microsoft Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $500 at Best Buy

Xbox Wireless Headset $100 You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth. $100 at Best Buy

16% off Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $51 at GameStop (physical)

